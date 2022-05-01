Name: Helena W. Morrison

Job Title: Associate Professor

Organization: University of Arizona College of Nursing

Education: PhD, RN

Professional Affiliations: Sigma Theta Tau

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I thoroughly enjoyed my nursing experiences while working at the bedside, first as an LVN and then as an ADN and BSN prepared nurse. While I have had experiences working in many clinical areas, my favorite position was as an ICU nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital here in Tucson. It was there that I discovered my passion to contribute to stroke science as a PhD prepared nurse.

As a scientist, I now lead an interdisciplinary team of collaborators, graduate, and undergraduate students in an investigation to discover mechanisms of post-stroke brain injury. This focus has been on a specific type of brain cell—the microglia. Microglia are the brain phagocyte and first responder to disease and injury such as ischemic stroke. Although my emphasis is on ischemic stroke, my research also spans a variety of contexts where I collaborate with other UA scientists to investigate microglia morphology as a biomarker of neuronal function/dysfunction in a variety of contexts such as traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. Moreover, these independent and collaborative research programs provide opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students to participate in virtual or hands-on research experiences. Some of these students are then motivated to become scientists, nurses or physicians.

I am lucky to have been guided by spectacular role models while on this path to where I am today. I am a product of a nurse (Mother) and scientist (Father). I have had amazing intradisciplinary, interdisciplinary, male, and female mentors—all who have helped to shape the nurse and scientist that I am today. I am most grateful to my husband who is my love and Eärendil.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

