Illuminating the path: Mentors make all the difference

The first Most Inspirational Mentor of the Year was Peggy MacMacken, at the time the Chief Nursing Officer at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital. She says of nursing, “You have to find the joy in every day. I have bad days. Believe me, I’ve had doozies. But all I have to do is walk down a hall and visit with a patient and remember why we do what we do.”
Words of a true mentor.
As the mother of nursing, Florence Nightingale says, “Live your life while you have it, life is a splendid gift, there is nothing small in it.”