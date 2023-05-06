Job Title: Associate Nursing Director, CVICU

Organization: Banner University Medical Center - Tucson

Education: BSN, RN

Professional Affiliations: AACN

"I was lucky enough to begin my nursing career as a new grad in the Cardiovascular ICU (CVICU) at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson 10 years ago – and I’m still there. I had the opportunity to grow into a charge nurse, then clinical leader, and now associate nursing director in the same unit that taught me how to care for patients. While the patient population is what drew me to the CVICU it’s the team I discovered that has kept me there. From the nurses that precepted me as a new grad, to the ones who oriented me to open-heart cases and charge shifts, to the people who grew me into a nursing leader, I’m so grateful for the opportunities and support that my nursing community has given me through the years.

It’s an honor to be able to do the same for the team I help lead. I could not be prouder to be part of the work we do and the way we care for our community. The more time I’ve spent as a nursing leader the more I’ve convinced that the changes that need to happen in health care must be led by nursing. The power we wield when we want to it amazing. This belief is in no small part due to the amazing nursing leadership team I’m lucky enough to be part of in the ICU and BUMCT as a whole. These nurses continue to inspire me.

All my love and gratitude to my friends and family, especially my parents. Without their love and support this journey would have gone very differently."