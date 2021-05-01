For nearly 30 years, I have had the privilege to work in many areas of nursing including Adult/Pediatric Emergency, GI/PACU, Education, and Research. I look forward to continuing to serve and educate fellow nurses in my current role at SAVAHCS. It is an honor to help strengthen the nurse’s knowledge to provide extraordinary care to those men and women who sacrificed to ensure our freedoms.
Jeanne Jones
