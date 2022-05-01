Jeanne Murray

I started in nursing working every summer as a CNA at the local nursing home in my Kansas hometown, to pay for college. While I may have come for a reliable salary, I stayed because I fell in love with the people I cared for and the nursing profession. Always a teacher, I have found that my degree in education served me well as a nurse. I eventually went on to become an LPN and RN, working in geriatrics, interventional pain management and med surg tele. Coming to Tucson in 2012, I came to care deeply for the people of this city. I have taken pride in caring for them during my over nine years at Banner South, where I was nurtured as an RN, a manager, charge and preceptor. I’m now learning and growing again as a Clinical Educator at Tucson Medical Center, bringing with me the passion to serve this city that all of our Tucson hospitals foster.