Name: Jeanne Murray
Job Title: RN Clinical Educator
Organization: Tucson Medical Center
Education: MSN in Education, BSE, ADN, RN
Professional Affiliations: Academy of Medical Surgical Nurses, Sigma Theta Tau
Special Nursing Interests/Comments: Shared Governance, Palliative Care, Geriatrics
I started in nursing working every summer as a CNA at the local nursing home in my Kansas hometown, to pay for college. While I may have come for a reliable salary, I stayed because I fell in love with the people I cared for and the nursing profession. Always a teacher, I have found that my degree in education served me well as a nurse. I eventually went on to become an LPN and RN, working in geriatrics, interventional pain management and med surg tele. Coming to Tucson in 2012, I came to care deeply for the people of this city. I have taken pride in caring for them during my over nine years at Banner South, where I was nurtured as an RN, a manager, charge and preceptor. I’m now learning and growing again as a Clinical Educator at Tucson Medical Center, bringing with me the passion to serve this city that all of our Tucson hospitals foster.
What I have learned along the way is that nurses truly are teachers. We are always learning and continually striving to pass our knowledge on to our patients in ways they can understand. Reaching a patient and teaching them something that will improve the quality of their life is one of the greatest satisfactions you can ever experience. It brightens your soul as my first director of nursing used to say. It has kept my passion alive, despite all the long hours, stress and tears. I want to thank the Tucson Nurses Week Foundation as well as my Banner South family and my new family of nurses and educators at TMC. I hope to live up to the honor of joining this inspiring group of nurses.