Jeanne Rhodes

  Updated

Name: Jeanne Rhodes

Job Title: Director of Case Management/Clinical Documentation/Utilization Management

Organization: Tucson Medical Center

Education: BS BA, BSN

Professional Affiliations: American Case Management Association (ACMA)

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

After 20 years in the corporate arena, I began my career in 2009 as a new graduate in the Cardiac Care Unit as a beside nurse, provided clinical instruction for NAU students for several semesters, transitioned to front-line case management and currently hold the position of Director of Case Management/Clinical Documentation/Utilization Management.

The profession of nursing, no matter the role, affords us the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families during every interaction. It’s usually the small things that we may not even recognize as special – holding a patient’s hand, returning a family member’s call with updates, setting up home health support – that have long-lasting impact. It’s why I chose nursing as my second chapter and why I remain energized, committed and passionate about this work every day.

