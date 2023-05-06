Job Title: Nurse Practitioner/Nurse Scientist

Organization: SAVAHCS

Education: PhD, GNP-BC, RN

Professional Affiliations: American Medical Informatics Association (Fellow), Arizona Board of Nursing (Advanced Practice Advisory Committee 2020-2022), UA College of Nursing

"I began my nursing career working part-time as a certified nursing assistant in a long term care facility while attending college. I received my BSN, MSN, and PhD in Nursing Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Nursing. I have always loved working with older adults and became a Gerontological Nurse Practitioner prior to pursuing my doctoral degree which focused on patient adherence/engagement to the use of remote patient monitoring technologies for chronic disease management.

I love the diversity of work that our profession has afforded me. Currently, I function as the Nurse Practitioner for the local VA remote patient monitoring program called Home Telehealth; Nurse Scientist where I serve as the Principal Investigator or co-Investigator on a number of research studies and mentor junior staff and students; Chair of my facility’s Institutional Review

Board to facilitate and protect rights and welfare of Veterans participating in research; and as an ad hoc manuscript reviewer for several peer-reviewed journals.

I feel blessed to be part of the Tucson nursing community and give back by participating in the Southern Arizona Nurse Honor Guard (www.soaznhg.org) and sharing my knowledge with others through presentations in local conferences/webinars."