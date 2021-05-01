 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jennifer de Boer

Jennifer de Boer

  • Updated

Jennifer de Boer

 ERIC SUHM

I have been blessed over the course of my fifteen-year career as a nurse to work in areas that I have loved; oncology, Medical-ICU, RN Manager and now as a RN Operational Support Specialist. I love what I do! I get to support bedside staff throughout critical care, be involved in initiatives, and make a difference for our patients! It’s my dream job!

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News