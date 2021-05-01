I have been blessed over the course of my fifteen-year career as a nurse to work in areas that I have loved; oncology, Medical-ICU, RN Manager and now as a RN Operational Support Specialist. I love what I do! I get to support bedside staff throughout critical care, be involved in initiatives, and make a difference for our patients! It’s my dream job!
Jennifer de Boer
