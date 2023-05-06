"I knew early on that I would always be a nurse. I was influenced at an early age with grandparents who were medical missionaries in Africa to go into the healthcare field. I have always enjoyed the science of medicine and the altruism that nursing brings to it. Henceforth, I have been able to combine these two by specializing in critical care with a focus in neuroscience nursing.

I have been fortunate in my 35 years at TMC to have mentors guide me along my career path. Therefore, I have taken the challenge as my duty to pass on my knowledge and experience to our future nurses. Nursing is a dynamic profession that requires constant growth and I try to instill this in myself and my peers. I have served in many capacities over the years including education, management and surgical assist with specialty neuro cases. I have enjoyed every aspect of my career but I always seem to come back to bedside nursing. Being a mentor and helping nurses become strong, competent and independent has brought me great joy, satisfaction and accomplishment."