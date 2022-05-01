Jessica G. Rainbow

I am an Assistant Professor at the University of Arizona College of Nursing. The goal of my program of research is to improve the hospital work environment to advance nurse and patient health. I am particularly interested in nurse presenteeism (being present at work, but not performing at full capacity), burnout and fatigue, and their associated negative consequence for healthcare providers, patients, and healthcare organizations. I utilize qualitative, quantitative and mixed methods approaches in my research. I have worked clinically in critical care, eat disorder treatment and infusion clinic settings. I received my Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Nevada, Reno and my PhD in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. My research is funded by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health National Council of State Boards of Nursing’s Center for Regulatory Excellence, and the Health Resources and Services Administration, and through internal funding at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Arizona. I have presented and disseminated my work locally, nationally and internationally.