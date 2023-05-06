"I’ve kept an assignment that I wrote in the 4th grade about what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote that I wanted to be a nurse like my dad, helping people. I began my nursing career 17 years ago. I was working at a Long-Term Care facility in Northfield, MN in staffing and medical records. The Director of Nursing approached me and asked if I wanted to go to nursing school, that they would help pay for my schooling. After graduating, I worked for them for 2 years and then started at the VA medical center in St. Cloud, MN, where I worked in their acute psychiatric unit and in their substance abuse residential treatment program. In 2011 I transferred to the Tucson VA Medical Center, where I still work full-time. I also work part-time at Sabino Recovery helping survivors of trauma and addiction, helping them reach their recovery goals. I’ve worked in mental health, primary care, staffing, and ambulatory care. I love making a difference in someone’s life, offering comfort and hope, sometimes during the worst time in their life. When not working, I have a passion for animal rescue. I’ve worked in dog rescue for 9 years. Fostering animals and finding them loving homes brings my family a lot of joy."