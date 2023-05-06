"I started nursing 40 years ago after the death of my father from cancer. His death caused me to switch tracks from school teacher to student nurse, despite having three small children. Today, I have no current colleagues who can relate to wearing a white hat or who experienced nursing before Velcro but that was nursing as I graduated. My four decades of practice have been primarily critical care, with some dabbling in emergency care as well as vascular access device placement. Halfway down the road I had to decide between putting more letters behind the RN and more numbers on my paycheck or continue to experience the satisfaction of being a game-changer in the lives of patients and family members. I chose to stay at the bedside caring for patients rather than auditing the auditors. I chose the experience of helping a psychotic veteran locate his best life experience that was lost in a scrambled PTSD memory. I preferred the experience of helping a family choke down their tears while singing at the bedside of their loved one as he passed from one life to another; only to see his eyes brighten and expression change to a smile at that final moment. It was an irreplaceable experience.