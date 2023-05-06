"I was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and grew up in the small town of Claremore. At the age of 11, my family moved from the Midwest to beautiful Tucson, Arizona. During my last year of high school, my aunt Jay was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. This diagnosis was a pivotal point in what would do with my life. Up until 11th grade, my dream had been to be a schoolteacher. I loved working with children, and had tutored K-12 as well as being one of the lead teachers in the Sunday school program at my church. However, when my aunt started undergoing chemo I met a fantastic group of nurses who were so loving, uplifting, and supportive. As my aunt left the cancer center for the last time, they celebrated with her, blowing bubbles and dancing. It was at that moment that I knew that nursing was what I wanted to do with my life. The next few years were the hardest in my life. I worked at a charter school and as a nanny to put myself through the nursing program at Pima Community College. It was when I was standing all in white at my pinning ceremony, that I finally felt I was where I belonged. I have now been working at Tucson Medical Center for the last 5 years of my life. There have certainly been ups and downs, but I have never regretted my choice to work in this field. It is my honor to be in the service of others."