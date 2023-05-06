"I started my nursing career as a licensed practical nurse in 2003, and as a registered nurse in 2004. Most of my professional experience has been in the acute care setting as a staff nurse and in nursing leadership in a variety of settings, including medical surgical and trauma units. I obtained my PhD in 2022, and started as assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Nursing.

My area of research encompasses finding effective biobehavioral interventions to improve the health of Hispanic individuals with type 2 diabetes. One of my passions is health disparities/health equity and I really enjoy working with community partners to promote beneficial changes at the individual and community levels. I think that in order for interventions to be effective and sustainable, we must partner with the community to arrive at these solutions."