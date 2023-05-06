Job Title: Clinical Nurse Manager, Medical Sub-Specialty Clinics

Organization: Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System

Education: BSN, DNP- EHSL Student

Professional Affiliations: American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL)

"For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to be a nurse to help take care of people. I found my passion for working with Veterans during one of my clinical rotations in school and knew immediately that I wanted to work for the VA. I am honored to have the privilege to care for those that have served our country. Throughout my 13-year career, I have been fortunate to work in various nursing roles at multiple VAs, including Med-Surg, ICU, IV therapy, Cardiology, and Leadership. Currently I work in the Medical Sub-Specialty Clinics at SAVAHCS as the Clinical Nurse Manager.

As a Clinical Nurse Manager, I am grateful to collaborate and support the Medical Sub-Specialty team in providing the best care possible for our Veterans. As a team we have worked hard to improve processes and support new objectives at SAVAHCS. The team I work with is truly the best! I am passionate about leadership and as a leader I try to lead by example. Currently I am getting my DNP specializing in Executive Health Systems Leadership from the University of Arizona and hope to use my education to continue to improve healthcare processes and patient outcomes.

I am incredibly thankful to all of the mentors I have had throughout my career and my coworkers. It is amazing to be surrounded by talented, knowledgeable and compassionate nurses. Also a big thanks to my supportive husband and kids- thank you for always believing in me!"