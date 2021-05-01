My passion is helping underserved populations and giving back to the nursing community. It is my honor to serve on the Tucson Nurses Week Foundation Board and the STTI Beta Mu Chapter. I am an AHEC scholar for the Arizona Alliance, an interdisciplinary group of upcoming health care providers who examine innovative ways to improve the health within underserved and rural communities in Arizona.
Kaylyn Bautista
The Tucson Nurses Week Foundation annually awards nurses for excellence in nursing, pediatric nursing and – the highest honor – the Most Inspi…
The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.