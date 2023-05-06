Job Title: BSN, RN, Clinical Nurse Leader

Organization: Northwest, Oro Valley

Education: Bachelor in Psychology (2007) (Bemidji State University), AND (2012) (Lake Superior College), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (2022) (Grand Canyon University).

Professional Affiliations: Sigma Theta Tau International Honors Society of Nursing- Nu Upsilon Chapter, American Nurses Association (ANA), Academy of Medical Surgical Nurses (AMSN), Arizona Nurses Association (AzNA)

"As a nurse, I am truly proud of being able to help people in their most vulnerable, and unexpected moments. We often see people at their best and their worst; and I enjoy providing an environment for them to feel safe, comfortable, and cared for in their time of need and impacting someone’s life for the better.

Originally born and raised in Duluth MN, I began my career as a bedside nurse on a Medical/Surgical unit at OVH and am still proud to say I reside there. With some cross training in Telemetry and Phase 2 post-surgical orthopedic same day surgery patients, my joy has been learning and seeing a variety of different diseases and skills. Through growing as a Charge Nurse, I knew I wanted to continue my education by obtaining my BSN and transitioning into Clinical Nurse Leader, and soon hope to tackle my Wound and Ostomy Care Certification (WOCN) as well as eventually going back for my Masters!

Being a nurse is one of the most challenging jobs someone can choose, and yet you can feel amazing satisfaction and pride within your work, and it is unlike any other profession. I owe my success to all of those who didn’t give up on me through my struggles, believed in me and gave me a chance. Nursing is definitely “a work of heart” and I am proud to say my heart is full!"