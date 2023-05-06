Job Title: Nursing Program Director
Organization: Pima Medical Institute- Tucson
Education: MSN- ED. RN
Professional Affiliations: Candlelighters of Southern Arizona Parent Advisory Camp Committee
"Kelly Wiebelhaus is the Director for the Associate Degree Nursing Program at Pima Medical Institute. She has served Students and Faculty at PMI for eight years; her mission is academic success through student and faculty support. Effective leadership comes from the Team Perspective. When everyone has a voice and feels heard, everyone feels supported.
Her ten-year-old son is a cancer survivor. He fought Leukemia and received a Bone Marrow Transplant in 2019; Kelly was his donor. After spending days every week for months in the Pediatric Cancer treatment clinic it became apparent there was a dire need for upgrades within the clinic. Kelly and her Husband played a key role in the movement to upgrade the outdated Hematology/Oncology Pediatric clinic at Banner, which serves children from all over southern Arizona. She also sits as a parent advisory for Candlelighters of Southern Arizona. When Kelly is not working, she is spending time with her husband, five children and many farm animals."