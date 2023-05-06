"Kelly Wiebelhaus is the Director for the Associate Degree Nursing Program at Pima Medical Institute. She has served Students and Faculty at PMI for eight years; her mission is academic success through student and faculty support. Effective leadership comes from the Team Perspective. When everyone has a voice and feels heard, everyone feels supported.

Her ten-year-old son is a cancer survivor. He fought Leukemia and received a Bone Marrow Transplant in 2019; Kelly was his donor. After spending days every week for months in the Pediatric Cancer treatment clinic it became apparent there was a dire need for upgrades within the clinic. Kelly and her Husband played a key role in the movement to upgrade the outdated Hematology/Oncology Pediatric clinic at Banner, which serves children from all over southern Arizona. She also sits as a parent advisory for Candlelighters of Southern Arizona. When Kelly is not working, she is spending time with her husband, five children and many farm animals."