Name: Keri Klingerman

Job Title: RN, Labor & Delivery

Organization: Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Education: BSN, RN

Professional Affiliations: AWHONN

I pursed a career in nursing because I am passionate about women’s health. After three years of developing general nursing skills on a cardiac floor, I moved to the Labor and Delivery unit in 2011, and I have been the Associate Nursing Director for the Labor and Delivery and Postpartum units at Banner University Medical Center since 2019.

Working on a Labor and Delivery unit is exceptionally rewarding. In Tucson, we care for patients from across Southern Arizona and Mexico, who have diverse backgrounds and health care needs. Nurses must also be skilled in general obstetrics, general infant care, with the skills to work in triage, the operating room and the post-anesthesia care unit. As an associate director, I enjoy sharing my experience with both new and experienced nurses, helping them thrive in this challenging practice area, and seeing the joy on patients faces as they welcome a new family member into their lives.

During the past year, I worked on new and creative ways to provide better patient care by decreasing the length of hospital stay for obstetric patients, while managing a 25 percent increase in patient volume. By working closely with obstetricians, pediatricians, nurses and parent educators, I was able to deliver on that goal.

I would like to thank my family, friends, and all the nurses who have mentored and supported me in this wonderful profession. I would not have been successful without their help and guidance. I am looking forward to continuing to make a positive impact in this profession and in women’s health.

