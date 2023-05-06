"My nursing career began 20 years ago in the NICU. That is where I found my love of working with mothers and babies. I have continued to work in the NICU along with home visits for the Nurse Family Partnership Program, and most recently as their lactation consultant. Becoming a parent is such a special moment in my client’s lives. I enjoy being able to provide home visits and helping my clients with their goals. It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of their journey."