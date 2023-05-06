"As a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist (CRNA), I bring experience and compassion to my caring for people at a vulnerable time in their lives. Being able to ensure their safety and comfort throughout their procedures is tremendously gratifying. As an independent practitioner, I provide anesthesia for people across the lifespan, my youngest patient was an hour old and my eldest 102 years young. I began my career as a Registered Respiratory Therapist and when working with CRNAs is Desert Storm, I knew nurse anesthesiology was the career for me. I enrolled in an accelerated nursing program and began my path in advanced practice nursing.