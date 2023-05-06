Job Title: Program Administrator – Nurse Anesthesiology Specialty
Organization: University of Arizona
Education: DNP, CRNA, MS
Professional Affiliations: American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, Sigma Theta Tau
"As a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist (CRNA), I bring experience and compassion to my caring for people at a vulnerable time in their lives. Being able to ensure their safety and comfort throughout their procedures is tremendously gratifying. As an independent practitioner, I provide anesthesia for people across the lifespan, my youngest patient was an hour old and my eldest 102 years young. I began my career as a Registered Respiratory Therapist and when working with CRNAs is Desert Storm, I knew nurse anesthesiology was the career for me. I enrolled in an accelerated nursing program and began my path in advanced practice nursing.
As a lifelong learner, it is energizing to be involved in the education and training of future anesthesia providers as the Program Administrator for the Nurse Anesthesiology specialty at the University of Arizona. I love Nurse Anesthesiology and I hope my passion inspires them. Preparing them for independent practice and to be leaders in their community is an important aspect of the profession. It is rewarding to know they will ensure access to care for people across the state of Arizona."