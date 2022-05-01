Lauren A. Acosta

As a native Tucsonan and graduate of the University of Arizona College of Nursing, advocating for the health of Southern Arizona and border region residents has been the focus of my nursing career. Through my clinical experiences in community health and as a sexual assault nurse examiner, I have had the privilege of caring for our vulnerable and marginalized neighbors, guiding them towards a path of healing and recovery. In my faculty role, I harness these clinical experiences to educate my students and the public.

Whether I am teaching my entry-level nursing students about community and population health or educating nurses about the role of the sexual assault nurse examiner, I view my position as nurse educator as my most important contribution to the profession. It is my hope that I am an able to inspire my students to seek out diverse nursing experiences in areas and specialties that excite them. It gives me great joy knowing that each student I teach will touch the lives of countless individuals in our community and beyond.