"In nursing school I worked as a Patient Care Technician on the Cardiac Surgery and Transplant Progressive Care Unit at Banner University Medical Center. I was impressed not only by the marvels of modern medicine, but also the strength of the human spirit. I cared for patients suffering from advanced heart and lung failure who received a new chance at life. Watching them push through their darkest days continues to inspire me.

After graduating nursing school, I transitioned into the Cardiac ICU where I fell in love with critical care. I learned how to care for a variety of mechanical circulatory devices as well as heart and lung transplants. I have transported ECMO patients from all over the state and brought them to our hospital where we offer them advanced therapies. I have also worked for years as a SWAT nurse. In this role I am a critical care resource nurse responding to all emergencies and assisting with challenging bedside skills. I am an active member on the Nurse Peer Review Committee. I also founded an interdisciplinary Journal Club for the CVICU. Strengthening our team through our love of evidence based practice improves collaboration and patient care. I am truly humbled every day by the brilliant and kind people I work alongside."