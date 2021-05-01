 Skip to main content
Leslie James

I am living my dream and couldn’t have done it without the phenomenal group of nurses that took the time to help me grow as a critical care provider starting with my work in the MedSurg Neuro ICU. I have spent the last 5 years as a flight nurse on a helicopter that provides critical care transport throughout Southern Arizona, and work with the most talented staff in some of the most impossible situations. I am passionate about helping to educate others in critical care.

