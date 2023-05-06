"I joined the Air Force as a new nursing graduate in 2003. During my career, I’ve worked Inpatient Pediatrics, Flight Nurse, Neonatal ICU, an Assignment Officer, leader in a Family Health Clinic and now Chief Nurse. I’ve been stationed in Texas, Illinois, Japan and Arizona. I’ve deployed three times as a flight nurse in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Stateside I have supported Hurricane KATRINA relief, California Wildfires, and COVID- 19 treatment at a civilian hospital in North Dakota.