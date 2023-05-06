Job Title: Chief Nurse
Organization: 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Education: BSN, MSN, RN, CPN
Professional Affiliations: Society of Air Force Nurses, Tucson Nurses Week Foundation
"I joined the Air Force as a new nursing graduate in 2003. During my career, I’ve worked Inpatient Pediatrics, Flight Nurse, Neonatal ICU, an Assignment Officer, leader in a Family Health Clinic and now Chief Nurse. I’ve been stationed in Texas, Illinois, Japan and Arizona. I’ve deployed three times as a flight nurse in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Stateside I have supported Hurricane KATRINA relief, California Wildfires, and COVID- 19 treatment at a civilian hospital in North Dakota.
As the Chief Nurse at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, I lead the nursing operations for 86 nursing services personnel. In addition, I advise the Executive Staff on Nursing Service operations and deployment skills.
My passion is Pediatric Nursing (Certified Pediatric Nurse since 2006) and mentoring junior nurses/technicians. It is an honor to continue to serve my country, fellow military members and their families."