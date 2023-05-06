"My journey as a Registered Nurse began five years ago after landing my dream job as a pediatric nurse. I have had the pleasure of meeting and caring for the strongest, funniest, and bravest patients at bedside. My pediatric patients quickly taught me the gift of resiliency, to become a better nurse, and instill a greater purpose in my life. I had the honor and privilege to work and support the Pediatric Medical Surgical Unit, the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, and the Hematology/Oncology Unit. In addition, I worked with an outreach team to immunize nearly 700 Pima County residents experiencing homelessness. I still work with my pediatric population, now as a clinical educator. This role further allowed me to mentor and help my team to grow and succeed to take care of a population very dear to me.