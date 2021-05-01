 Skip to main content
Lynda K. Anderson

The veteran population holds a special place in my heart. As the Coordinator for Safe Patient Handling at the Southern AZ VA Health Care System, I am proud of being a vital part of that program, which continues to evolve and grow today. I honestly thought I would be retired by now, but I enjoy my position and am having such a good time I would like to continue working as long as I can. Nursing has been the perfect fit for me and I am so grateful that this was the career path I followed.

