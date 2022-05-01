Name: Major Wendy Gruber

Job Title: Chief of Education and Training

Organization: 355th Medical Group at Davis Monthan Air Force Base

Education: BSN, RNC-OB

Professional Affiliations: AWHONN

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I joined the Air Force as a new nursing graduate and spent the first 12 years of my career as a labor and delivery nurse. I worked at the bedside, as a nurse manager and eventually as Flight Commander of the Inpatient Obstetrics unit.

I have worked for the last three years as an education and training nurse where I discovered my love for teaching. I am indulging my passion for teaching as the Program Director and an instructor for many of the educational programs in the Medical Group.

I have deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and to support COVID vaccination efforts in the U.S. It has been an honor to serve my fellow military members and their families. I am a life-long learner and am currently working on my Master of Science in Biology and look forward to many more years of service.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

