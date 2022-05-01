Maria Martinez, Top 5 LPN

I found a passion for nursing and health care when I was 16 and my grandmother had a strokeand I saw the wonderful work that nurses did to assist with my grandmother’s recovery. When I became a CNA a wonderful lady and amazing mentor and instructor, Mary McCloud gave me my first job at Handmaker Jewish Services. I have wonderful mentors who have made my career in the nursing field so rewarding, from amazing nurses, supervisors and my fellow CNA coworkers, to housekeeping and kitchen staff. Handmaker, my home for many years, was where I learned there is no I in team. An amazing supervisor, Jan Harris gave me an amazing opportunity when she nominated me for CNA of the Year. I an amazing scholarship with the ANNAC Association, which allowed me to become an LPN.