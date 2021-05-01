 Skip to main content
Mary Thierman

 ERIC SUHM

For more than 28 years I was strongly and deeply rooted in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Watching tiny people grow and mature and helping their parents was a blessing for me. Switching gears on my nursing path brought me to the Clinical Informatics field, my goal for this chapter of my professional nursing career is to keep all caregivers abreast of the technology available to make their jobs easier.

