"Thirteen years ago, I began my career as a nurse on the cardiac unit at TMC where I had already been employed as a unit clerk and patient care tech for four years. After two years of bedside nursing, I transitioned into case management. This change allowed me to enhance patient outcomes and experiences across the continuum. As a float case manager, I expanded my knowledge of different specialties while rotating throughout the hospital. After settling for some time on the neurology unit, my supervisor approached me about transitioning to work the orthopedic unit where I enjoyed streamlining the efficiency of discharges with everyone on the interdisciplinary team.

My current role is a Nurse Care Coordinator within El Rio Health’s primary care outpatient setting. I support patients with chronic conditions who are high risk for hospitalization or complications. I provide answers, guidance, education and motivation to improve their health and it is the most rewarding role I’ve ever had. I participate on our team as a super user, enjoy orienting new staff to our department and create better standardization of workflows. I’m an active member of population health meetings to further enhance metrics for patients and the organization. Our care coordination department at El Rio is phenomenal and I couldn’t ask for a better place to learn and grow. I’m very honored to earn this recognition. I am grateful for my husband, family, coworkers and friends who have supported my career in nursing."