Name: Megan Morrow

Job Title: Pediatric Oncology/Hematology/BMT Registered Nurse

Organization: Banner University Medical Center Diamond Children's

Education: RN, BSN

Professional Affiliations: APHON

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I began my nursing career in pediatric oncology seven years ago as a new graduate nurse, and have expanded my skill set, knowledge, and leadership on the unit ever since. I have a strong and undeniable passion for caring for children and young adults undergoing treatment for cancer and blood disorders. Selflessly caring for such a vulnerable patient population is truly the most rewarding experience of my life, even during the most challenging shifts. I invest myself not only in the care of my patient’s, but their families' needs as well. I strive to always celebrate a patient’s highs, but also be able to mourn their lows.

I am an experienced bone marrow transplant nurse, core charge nurse, and advanced preceptor on the floor. I strive to be a continuous learner, and work diligently to educate patients, new staff members, and experienced staff members each and every shift. I am involved in many unit committees, including being a co- chair in shared leadership. Ensuring the unit is working at its highest potential is one of my most important goals every year. Not only does this help to improve patient care and patient satisfaction, but it helps to improve staff morale as well.

I am truly honored to work with such an incredible group of nurses, doctors, nurse practitioners and patient care technicians. I owe my success to all staff members on this unit, specifically my incredible nurse manager and preceptors, who have helped mentor me to reach my highest potential as a nurse. Pediatric oncology is my passion and my calling, and I look forward to seeing my continued growth and success in the future.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

