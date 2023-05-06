Job Title: ICU Nurse

Organization: Tucson Medical Center

Education: RN, BSN, CCRN

Professional Affiliations: AACN, Nurse Peer Review Committee

"My nursing career started on a neuro medical-surgical floor at Tucson Medical Center. I always had a passion for the acute care setting, so after my one-year new graduate program, I transition to the ICU at TMC. The fast paced and dynamic work flow of the ICU has been exciting and rewarding.

I am trained on both the neuro-medical ICU as well as the CVICU recovering open hearts. Both sides are different and challenging, but I love that the ICU pushes me to be the best nurse I can be. I have had the opportunity to grow into a number of leadership roles, including relief charge nurse, preceptor, and part of the Rapid Response Team. I am also a member of the Nursing Peer Review committee, which has been an amazing way to lead and help guide other nurses. My career goal is to go back to school so I can further push myself and continue to be part of this advancing profession.

I am so grateful for the amazing staff at TMC for always supporting me in my career. My team in the ICU has always been by my side and I could not have made it this far without them. I want to say a special thanks to my family and to my twin sister, who is a fellow RN. I love being a nurse and am proud to be part of this profession."