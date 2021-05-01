 Skip to main content
Melissa Koon

Nursing is more than just a profession, it is a part of my family, my identity. My mother was a nurse and I wanted to be like her; my 4-year old daughter now wants to be a nurse “when I am big too.” For the 17 years that I have been in nursing, there are poignant moments that are forever stitched into my soul that I will never forget. Three years ago, I moved into Palliative Care, with patients seeking “healing of the soul,” not the next medicine. As it turns out, I have been and always will be a Palliative care nurse. The geography might change but the soul remains the same.

