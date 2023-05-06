"I am a proud Pinoy, born and raised in the Philippines. I currently work as a Patient Care Services Manager at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital. My professional journey as a nurse started in the Philippines, then I had the opportunity to work in the United Kingdom and destiny ultimately led me here in the United States. I am a firm believer that patient care should be equitable-no boundaries, no prejudice, nor access or language barriers. As nurses, we are blessed with an immense opportunity to touch people lives and foster unique therapeutic nurse-patient relationships. As a healthcare leader, I do collaborative work addressing patient safety and quality care, fall prevention, safe mobility practices and patient experience."