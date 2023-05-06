"Like so many of us, I wanted to make a difference in the world, and nursing enabled me to do just that. I’ve been privileged to experience many nursing settings, but always return to my true passion, psychiatric nursing. If you aren’t mentally healthy, life is incredibly challenging. I’ve been honored to work with individuals experiencing mental illness and am inspired to witness what a huge difference psychiatric nursing care provides for these individuals. It’s also been a privilege and great honor to share my psychiatric nursing knowledge and experience with undergrad nursing students. What a joy it is to witness the passion of our newest soon-to-be RNs in their studies as they learn how to provide competent and compassionate whole-person care to patients and their families! The profession I love with all my heart is in excellent hands in our next generation of nurses, and I’ve been grateful to participate in their psychiatric nursing training."