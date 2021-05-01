 Skip to main content
Nancy Swank

 ERIC SUHM

For more than 43 years, I have had the privilege of working with patients and the healthcare community in Tucson. My varied background has led me to roles in the cardiac ICU, multiple positions in case management, and most recently in quality management. I have been fortunate to have been surrounded by so many outstanding nurses, nursing leaders, and mentors.

