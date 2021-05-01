 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nicole Clark

Nicole Clark

  • Updated

Nicole Clark

 ERIC SUHM

Having participated in a couple of medical and volunteering trips abroad and decided to combine my love of nursing with my love of the mountains and the wilderness. I received a Diploma in Mountain Medicine (DiMM) - a program especially designed for Medical care professionals that combines medicine and the austere environment. With a passion for rescue medicine, I have moved my focus to emergency nursing.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News