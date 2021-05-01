 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Clem

Patricia Clem

  • Updated

Patricia Clem

 ERIC SUHM

Helping people is the number one reason I got into health care and I recognize that it is a privilege to be able to participate in people’s lives during their time of need. I strive to be understanding and compassionate in all of my interactions so that at the end of the day, I leave people in a better place than when I first meet them.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News