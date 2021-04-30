Pediatric nursing at its best

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.
Alex Stuetze was hospitalized frequently during her fight with cancer and one of the most memorable of her caregivers was a nurse who made Alex’s family a part of her family. “She checked in on her days off and stayed late to make sure we were comfortable with the next shift. She held my hand when we got bad news, cried with us, laughed with us, celebrated birthdays and holidays with us and always took the time to make sure we understood what was happening. We never had an unanswered question or an unheeded appeal. She was our guardian angel,” said Betsy Stuetze, Alex’s mom and the driving force behind the Alex Stuetze Pediatric Memorial Nursing Award.
“My husband and I created this award in 2007 to honor the memory of our daughter, who we lost to leukemia in 2006. She was our piece of heaven on earth; she gave wholeheartedly of herself to everyone.”
Honorees are the premier pediatric nurses in Tucson – nurses whose nursing practice exemplifies excellent care for Tucson’s children.