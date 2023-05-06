"After a sixteen-year career as a police officer in Wisconsin, I decided to change career paths and began my journey into healthcare in 2003. While working as an Emergency Department tech, I attended Cardinal Stritch University where I acquired my ADN in 2008. As a new graduate I started in the Medical Respiratory ICU at St Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. I quickly transitioned back into the Emergency Department and stayed in the ED until 2013. After taking a travel assignment here in Tucson, I signed on as an ED staff nurse at University Medical Center and advanced into Trauma. In 2015, I was fortunate enough to become a flight nurse with Arizona Lifeline, working out of Douglas, AZ, where I continued to work intermittently until 2022. At the age of 59, I graduated from Grand Canyon University with my BSN. I became the Trauma Outreach and Injury Prevention Coordinator at Banner University Medical Center in 2022 where I continue to grow professionally every day. I am humbled to be recognized among my amazing peers as one of Tucson’s Fabulous Fifty. I want to thank all those who supported me on my successful healthcare journey."