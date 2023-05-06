"In my nursing journey, I have been fortunate to experience different levels of care. My career began in the long-term care setting where I was fortunate to build relationships with the residents and truly find my passion for nursing overall. Of course, as a young nurse, pediatrics was where I thought I wanted to be. Yet this path I was put on, shaped me to who I am as a nurse today and even a person.

As I moved into acute care nursing, I discovered my love for challenges. In the acute care setting, each shift was a new opportunity to connect with a patient and as I use to tell my patients, I was their number one cheerleader. Some days were great and some days had their challenges. What helped me grow as a nurse and individual is not allowing the challenges to get the better of me and asking myself what can I learn from it to help me in the future and in turn my colleagues.

I was fortunate grow into a leadership role. I am thankful to have taken the leap as it has been an absolute honor to lead and develop team members to lead. As a leader my goal is to help my team understand that healthcare is unique not only to the patients, we care for but to our teams that we lead. In my current role, I encourage my team to build the relationships with their team; they are the reason we are here. We need to be honest, admit when we are wrong, understand our job is not always business, we need to laugh and we need our staff to give us the ideas on how to make things better. As a nursing profession, we give our all to those we care for, its crucial we take a moment for ourselves to connect with our team and for them to be able to connect with us. In my career, it has been a pleasure to watch a new leader take their team to the next level, not solely focused on metrics yet the engagement they capture from their team and the culture that is built."