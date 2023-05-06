Job Title: Director of Nursing
Organization: Northwest, Oro Valley
Education: 2009 ASN –Crowder College, 2015 BSN – Western Governor’s University, 2016 MSN – Western Governor’s University.
Professional Affiliations: AACN – CCRN
"I was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on August 30, 1983, to Richard Lee Lawson, Jr. and Joy Leona Lawson. My father was an over-the-road truck driver and my mother was a homemaker.
I became an RN in 2009 and started my nursing career in a level II trauma center in North West Arkansas. Under the guidance of expert critical care RNs, I grew from a staff nurse to the Director of the unit in 2016 after receiving my Master’s Degree. I went on to become a Director in New Mexico and am now a Director of Nursing in Tucson at Oro Valley Hospital.
I owe my nursing career to three remarkable individuals who offered me overwhelming support and awe-inspiring guidance. These individuals are Dan and Vicki Lazure and Carissa Lawson. Without these three incredible people, I would not have become a nurse."