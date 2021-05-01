My career has seen several changes over the course of my 25 years as a registered nurse in the U.S. and abroad ─ from being in the medical surgical unit, to a traveling nurse, to an outpatient primary care setting. Using my parents’ example of “treating people the way I want to be treated” as my guide, I try to advocate for my patients every day. My passion for travel has given me a deep appreciation and understanding for people and their diverse customs and cultures. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the people who have helped me throughout this journey.
Rowena B. Geraldoy
