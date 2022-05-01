Samantha Pinkerton

I have been a nurse since 2004, graduating from the University of Arizona. I have always known that being an oncology nurse is what I was meant to do. After working on the inpatient BMT floor for two years, I transferred to the outpatient cancer center. I have been there ever since, working with women to either prevent gynecological cancer or walking with them step by step in their cancer journey. I am honored and humbled every day as I witness their incredible strength and resilience. People frequently ask me why I would want such a sad job and my response is, “I love my patients and I would not want anyone else to take care of them.”