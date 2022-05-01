 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Savannah Armenta

  • Updated

Name: Savannah Armenta

Job Title: RN

Organization: Banner Home Health

Education: ADN, RN

Professional Affiliations: Arizona National Guard

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I started my career in Pediatrics as a CNA, transitioned to a PCT role and then became an RN. I worked in the Pediatric ICU for three years, during that time I was deployed with a medical unit in the Arizona National Guard and continued to practice my nursing skills with my unit. After I returned, I started at Banner Home Healthcare. I am currently working to finish my MSN and plan to further my nursing career in the National Guard. Being a Nurse has been such a rewarding career choice and I am grateful to be a part of this community.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lauren A. Acosta

2022 Nurses Week Awards

These nurses have been named to the list of Fab 50 nurses unless otherwise noted. Other awards are noted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News