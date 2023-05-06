"I have always known I did not choose nursing, I was blessed that nursing chose me as a calling. My patients have enriched my life beyond words. I have been in healthcare for over 40 years; starting as a PCT to a fire department EMT-I and working my way up to becoming an RN. Most of the positions I've held (Retired Air Force RN, ER, Level 1 Trauma, Inpatient psychiatric /Chemical Dependency, and Medical Forensic Nurse Examiner) have always involved acute crisis management. For the last 27 years of my nursing career my focus, in addition to ER/Trauma, has been providing care and services as a certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and expert witness.

I enjoy the opportunities I have to provide training and working with our many state and local community team partners regarding medical and forensic aspects of patient evaluation and care. I thrive working in high acuity, fast paced situations, serving the underserved and vulnerable populations. I am a true believer in patient advocacy, efficient and effective continuity of care, and treating all patients holistically . I am constantly awed by the dynamics, discoveries and developments in healthcare which afford me the opportunity to keep learning and improving my care practices on a daily basis. I am humbled to be nominated and chosen to receive this honor alongside my fellow nurses and give praise to all of the nurses in the world who choose to dedicate their lives to caring for others."