After a career in academic clinical research, I entered the nursing profession. My diverse training experiences have been invaluable in shaping my current role as a nurse educator for our entry-level nursing programs teaching pathophysiology and critical thinking. As a nurse educator/advisor, I have been fortunate to learn valuable lessons from many wonderful mentors across disciplines and I am passionate about using that knowledge to better support our student needs.
Sharon Hom
