 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharon Hom

Sharon Hom

  • Updated

Sharon Hom

 ERIC SUHM

After a career in academic clinical research, I entered the nursing profession. My diverse training experiences have been invaluable in shaping my current role as a nurse educator for our entry-level nursing programs teaching pathophysiology and critical thinking. As a nurse educator/advisor, I have been fortunate to learn valuable lessons from many wonderful mentors across disciplines and I am passionate about using that knowledge to better support our student needs.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nurses

Pediatric nursing at its best

  • Updated

The Alex Stuetze Memorial Pediatric Nursing Award was created to honor pediatric nurses who excel in caring for our children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News