  • Updated

Sharon McCaig

 ERIC SUHM

With a diverse background of more than 13 years, I am passionate about caring for cardia patients, heart and lung transplants, and artificial heart/LVAD patients. I have grown into leadership roles as an RN Manager and Senior RN Manager and now lead the Banner system-wide nursing lead for the Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Annual Initiative. As a leader, I find that being able to support my team as they grow and affect change is the most rewarding part of my job.

