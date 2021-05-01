With a diverse background of more than 13 years, I am passionate about caring for cardia patients, heart and lung transplants, and artificial heart/LVAD patients. I have grown into leadership roles as an RN Manager and Senior RN Manager and now lead the Banner system-wide nursing lead for the Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Annual Initiative. As a leader, I find that being able to support my team as they grow and affect change is the most rewarding part of my job.
Sharon McCaig
