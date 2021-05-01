 Skip to main content
Shawn Mulligan

  Updated

 ERIC SUHM

Although my career in nursing has included other nursing areas, the area where my heart lies is oncology. My passion in nursing is witnessing my patient's courage and being there to offer tools for their coping, including mindfulness, meditation, and building emotional supports. My career in nursing has shown me that patients deserve compassionately delivered pathways that defragment care and positively contribute to their health and wellbeing.

Be the first to know

